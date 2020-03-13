AgriPay Brings Digital Banking to Thousands of Zambian Farmers

APO - 13/03/2020 07:21

The average rural farmer in Zambia lives several kilometres away from their nearest neighbour and even further away from the nearest settlement where shops, agro-dealers and other services, such as agency banking and mobile money booths, would be located. Because the farmers live in remote locations making payments, sending and receiving money are activities not […]

The average rural farmer in Zambia lives several kilometres away from their nearest neighbour and even further away from th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...