Alwihda Info
Ambassador-Designate of Kingdom of Bahrain to Republic of Senegal presents copy of credentials to Foreign Minister of Republic of Senegal

APO - 10/03/2020 19:07

Ambassador Khalid bin Salman Al-Musallam presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador-Designate, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Senegal and residing in Rabat, to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Senegalese Diaspora, Amadou Bâ, in his office at the Senegalese Foreign Ministry headquarters. During the meeting, the […]

Ambassador Khalid bin Salman Al-Musallam presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador-Designate, Extraordina...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Articles similaires
L’Alliance française de Tuléar célèbre les droits des femmes sur le thème de « Génération Egalité »
Communiqué de la 915ème réunion du CPS sur la situation de l’épidémie du nouveau coronavirus (COVID-19)
La vie en Afrique apres l’Opep+ (Par Nj Ayuk)
Projet « MédiaSahel »
République démocratique du Congo (RDC) : fin du suivi des dernières personnes en contact avec Ebola
Commentaires (0)
Inscription à la newsletter
Facebook Twitter Video Mobile Newsletter
© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact
Version : Mobile / Web