Bank President Akinwumi Adesina to visit Sierra Leone to discuss nutrition, development plan

APO - 11/03/2020 17:34

Who: African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) What: President Akinwumi Adesina to hold discussions with President Julius Maada Bio Where: Sierra Leone When: 11 to 13 March 2020 Following a meeting with the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio at the AU Summit in February 2020, President Akinwumi Adesina will make a visit to the […]

