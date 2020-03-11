Alwihda Info
Bank President Akinwumi Adesina to visit Sierra Leone to discuss nutrition, development plan

APO - 11/03/2020 17:34

Who: African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) What: President Akinwumi Adesina to hold discussions with President Julius Maada Bio Where: Sierra Leone When: 11 to 13 March 2020 Following a meeting with the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio at the AU Summit in February 2020, President Akinwumi Adesina will make a visit to the […]

Who: African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) What: President Akinwumi Adesina to hold discussions with President Julius Maada Bio Where: Sier...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Articles similaires
L’Alliance française de Tuléar célèbre les droits des femmes sur le thème de « Génération Egalité »
Communiqué de la 915ème réunion du CPS sur la situation de l’épidémie du nouveau coronavirus (COVID-19)
La vie en Afrique apres l’Opep+ (Par Nj Ayuk)
Projet « MédiaSahel »
République démocratique du Congo (RDC) : fin du suivi des dernières personnes en contact avec Ebola
Commentaires (0)
Inscription à la newsletter
Facebook Twitter Video Mobile Newsletter
© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact
Version : Mobile / Web