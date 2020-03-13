More than 10 countries in Africa report COVID-19 cases
Canon reveals further EOS R5 details – shutting down speculation that some specs are ‘impossible’
APO - 13/03/2020 16:34
Exactly a month since its development announcement of the EOS R5 – a full frame mirrorless camera built on the revolutionary EOS R System – Canon Inc. (www.Canon-CNA.com) reveals additional information. Achieving the ‘impossible’, Canon Inc. confirms the EOS R5’s video capabilities will far exceed that of competing cameras on the market. With its ability […]
