Continuity in Selection Key in South Africa (SA) Rugby Academy Squad

APO - 11/03/2020 13:40

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux opted for continuity in selection when naming the SA Rugby (https://www.SARugby.co.za/) Academy squad on Wednesday, with 27 of the 45 players having featured in the SA Under-19 team last season, while 37 of them attended the SA Rugby alignment camps last month. The group includes six capped World Rugby Under-20 […]

