Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Bahrain

APO - 11/03/2020 20:49

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, arrived today, March 11, 2020, in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of his visits to a number of Arab countries. The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs was received upon arrival by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom, Dr. Abdulltaif […]

