Alwihda Info
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) leases aircraft and procures equipment to boost desert locust control operations in Ethiopia

APO - 11/03/2020 13:59

With funding support from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UN CERF) the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (UK DFID), MasterCard, the European Commission’s Directorate General International Cooperation and Development (DEVCO), and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/food-and-agriculture-organization-of-the-united...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


Articles similaires
L’Alliance française de Tuléar célèbre les droits des femmes sur le thème de « Génération Egalité »
Communiqué de la 915ème réunion du CPS sur la situation de l’épidémie du nouveau coronavirus (COVID-19)
La vie en Afrique apres l’Opep+ (Par Nj Ayuk)
Projet « MédiaSahel »
République démocratique du Congo (RDC) : fin du suivi des dernières personnes en contact avec Ebola
Commentaires (0)
Inscription à la newsletter
Facebook Twitter Video Mobile Newsletter
© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact
Version : Mobile / Web