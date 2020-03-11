Japan reiterates its support for people affected by conflict in North West, South West regions of Cameroon

APO - 11/03/2020 15:38

The Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Osawa Tsutomu, wrapped up a one-day visit to Buea on 05 March, where he expressed Japan’s commitment to continue supporting people affected by conflict and displacement across the North West and South West regions, as well as its readiness to support the reconstruction and development of the two regions in […]

