Alwihda Info
Leading Global media: the smartphone industry is embracing a brand-new high pixel era in 2020s

APO - 10/03/2020 17:49

Stepping into 2020, an article published on the Associated Press (https://APNews.com) forecasts 5G, more screen forms, more megapixels, foldables, etc. are the technology innovations that most smartphone manufacturers are expected to prioritize in high-tech investment and continually enhance it in order to obtain the leading market position in terms of the creativity of products. According […]

Stepping into 2020, an article published on the Associated Press (...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Articles similaires
L’Alliance française de Tuléar célèbre les droits des femmes sur le thème de « Génération Egalité »
Communiqué de la 915ème réunion du CPS sur la situation de l’épidémie du nouveau coronavirus (COVID-19)
La vie en Afrique apres l’Opep+ (Par Nj Ayuk)
Projet « MédiaSahel »
République démocratique du Congo (RDC) : fin du suivi des dernières personnes en contact avec Ebola
Commentaires (0)
Inscription à la newsletter
Facebook Twitter Video Mobile Newsletter
© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact
Version : Mobile / Web