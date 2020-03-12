UN Secretary-General designates Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as Acting Special Representative, Head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya
Merck Foundation meet the President of Namibia to underscore their long-term partnership with the First Lady of Namibia to break infertility stigma
APO - 12/03/2020 10:16
Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com) launched their programs in partnership with Namibia’s First Lady together with Ministry of Health & Social Service and Ministry of Education; Merck Foundation to train doctors in the fields Cancer, Diabetes and Fertility Care to build healthcare capacity in the country; Merck Foundation to train media to break the stigma of infertility […]
