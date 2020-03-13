More than 10 countries in Africa report COVID-19 cases

APO - 13/03/2020 06:37

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially designated COVID-19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020.There are now 137 confirmed cases in Africa. “With COVID-19 officially declared a pandemic, all countries in Africa must act,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, “Every country can still change the course of this pandemic by scaling up […]

