Alwihda Info
More than 10 countries in Africa report COVID-19 cases

APO - 13/03/2020 06:37

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially designated COVID-19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020.There are now 137 confirmed cases in Africa. “With COVID-19 officially declared a pandemic, all countries in Africa must act,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, “Every country can still change the course of this pandemic by scaling up […]

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially designated COVID-19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020.There are now 137 confirmed cases in ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Articles similaires
République démocratique du Congo (RDC) : L’espoir de paix renait après la signature d’un accord avec un groupe armé en Ituri (Par Jean Tobie Okala)
Visa Exemption for Maldivians travelling to Morocco
Deux auditrices de justice française au Togo pour renforcer la coopération judiciaire
UE contribui no reforço da cadeia de valor do café
Coronavirus – Communiqué du gouvernement du Mali
Commentaires (0)
Inscription à la newsletter
Facebook Twitter Video Mobile Newsletter
© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact
Version : Mobile / Web