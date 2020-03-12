Namibia: African Development Bank approves $121.7 million loan, Euro 3 million grant to support water and sanitation sector

APO - 12/03/2020 17:49

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/en) on Wednesday approved a $121.7 million loan (ZAR 1.893 billion) and Euro 3 million grant from the Rural Water Supply Sanitation Initiative Trust Fund to support Namibia’s “Water Sector Support Program”. The program will facilitate sustainable production and transfer of water resources to improve access […]

