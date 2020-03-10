Official Statement on Barga Attack, in Northern Burkina Faso

APO - 10/03/2020 20:45

The United States condemns the brutal attack and murders perpetrated this past Sunday leaving 43 dead from the commune of Barga in northern Burkina Faso. We remain united with our Burkinabe partners in our common fight against the forces that seek to dismantle the long history of coexistence in Burkina Faso throughout all its diverse […]

