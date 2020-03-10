Alwihda Info
Orange launches Orange Money in Morocco and confirms its position as a major player in mobile money in Africa and the Middle East

APO - 10/03/2020 16:09

After securing approval last summer from the “Bank Al Maghrib”, Orange Morocco announces today the launch of Orange Money in the kingdom. This service will allow Moroccans to make mobile payments and transfer money using their phones. Morocco also becomes the 18th country in the Africa and Middle East region of Orange (www.Orange.com) to offer […]

