Permanent Representative of Kenya presents credentials

APO - 12/03/2020 12:48

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. During his career, Mr. Githae, who is also Ambassador to Austria, has served in various capacities, among them: Ambassador to the United States and […]

