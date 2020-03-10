Alwihda Info
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives note from President of Egypt.

APO - 10/03/2020 18:47

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a message from President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, over bilateral ties. The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi […]

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a message from President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, ove...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Articles similaires
L’Alliance française de Tuléar célèbre les droits des femmes sur le thème de « Génération Egalité »
Communiqué de la 915ème réunion du CPS sur la situation de l’épidémie du nouveau coronavirus (COVID-19)
La vie en Afrique apres l’Opep+ (Par Nj Ayuk)
Projet « MédiaSahel »
République démocratique du Congo (RDC) : fin du suivi des dernières personnes en contact avec Ebola
Commentaires (0)
Inscription à la newsletter
Facebook Twitter Video Mobile Newsletter
© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact
Version : Mobile / Web