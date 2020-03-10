President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives note from President of Egypt.

APO - 10/03/2020 18:47

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a message from President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, over bilateral ties. The message was delivered to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi […]

