Solve IT! 2020 – A Year of Smarter Solutions

APO - 11/03/2020 13:21

Solve IT 2020, a nationwide innovation competition to encourage young Ethiopians to address community issues through the application of software, hardware and other technologies, launched on March 11, 2020. The third in a series of competitions, Solve IT 2020 will be promoted across 15 cities in Ethiopia and seeks to support youth across the country […]

