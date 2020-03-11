Solve IT! 2020 – A Year of Smarter Solutions

APO - 11/03/2020 13:21

Solve IT 2020, a nationwide innovation competition to encourage young Ethiopians to address community issues through the application of software, hardware and other technologies, launched on March 11, 2020. The third in a series of competitions, Solve IT 2020 will be promoted across 15 cities in Ethiopia and seeks to support youth across the country […]

Solve IT 2020, a nationwide innovation competition to encourage young Ethiopians to address community issues through the application of ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...