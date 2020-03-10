Alwihda Info
State Secretary welcomes new Ambassadors of Lebanon and Mali on their accreditation visits

APO - 10/03/2020 20:59

On 9 March 2020, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andris Pelšs, met with the Ambassador of Lebanon, Rina Charbel, and the Ambassador of Mali, Oumou Sall-Seck. In a conversation with the Lebanese Ambassador, the State Secretary discussed the bilateral relations between Latvia and Lebanon and developments in the Middle East. The […]

