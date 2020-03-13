Stellenbosch World Rugby tournament postponed

APO - 13/03/2020 11:33

World Rugby has announced the postponement of the women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, that was due to be played in Stellenbosch on 28 and 29 March, in response to the continued Covid-19 situation. “The health and safety of participating teams, tournament event staff and spectators is our highest priority,” World Rugby said […]

