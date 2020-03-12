The Republic of Mauritius National Day

APO - 12/03/2020 13:38

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the Mauritian people in recognition of the 52nd anniversary of your independence. The United States and Mauritius have long enjoyed a strong bilateral relationship. Our common dedication to democracy and our countries’ excellent cooperation in maritime security and economic development make our […]

