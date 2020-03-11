Alwihda Info
The United States Sanctions Two Zimbabwean Officials for Human Rights Abuses

APO - 11/03/2020 20:07

Today, the United States designated Anselem Sanyatwe and Owen Ncube for their role in human rights abuses related to political repression in Zimbabwe. These designations demonstrate continued U.S. commitment to promoting accountability for human rights abuses. The State Department urges the Government of Zimbabwe to immediately end state-sponsored violence including against peaceful protesters, civil… Read […]

