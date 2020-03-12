Merck Foundation meet the President of Namibia to underscore their long-term partnership with the First Lady of Namibia to break infertility stigma
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
APO - 12/03/2020 18:16
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, which is marked on 12th March. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness […]
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of Prithvirajsing Roopun...
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President of Prithvirajsing Roopun...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Articles similaires
UN Secretary-General designates Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as Acting Special Representative, Head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya
Permanent Representative of Kenya presents credentials
L’Alliance française de Tuléar célèbre les droits des femmes sur le thème de « Génération Egalité »
WHO Representative for Seychelles, Dr. Teniin Gakuruh discusses Seychelles’ preparedness to the global outbreak of corona virus with the Head of State, President Danny Faure
Inscription à la newsletter