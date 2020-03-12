Merck Foundation meet the President of Namibia to underscore their long-term partnership with the First Lady of Namibia to break infertility stigma
UN Secretary-General designates Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as Acting Special Representative, Head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya
APO - 12/03/2020 12:27
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the designation of Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as his Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). Ms. Williams will act as Special Representative in Libya until the appointment of a successor for Ghassan Salamé of Lebanon. The Secretary-General […]
