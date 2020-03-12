Merck Foundation meet the President of Namibia to underscore their long-term partnership with the First Lady of Namibia to break infertility stigma
UN Security Council Press Statement – on Sudan
APO - 12/03/2020 18:40
Members of the Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in Khartoum on 9 March 2020. Members of the Council stressed that such attacks are unacceptable and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable. Members of the Council reiterated their full support to Prime Minister […]
Members of the Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in Khartoum...
Members of the Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in Khartoum...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Articles similaires
UN Secretary-General designates Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as Acting Special Representative, Head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya
Permanent Representative of Kenya presents credentials
L’Alliance française de Tuléar célèbre les droits des femmes sur le thème de « Génération Egalité »
WHO Representative for Seychelles, Dr. Teniin Gakuruh discusses Seychelles’ preparedness to the global outbreak of corona virus with the Head of State, President Danny Faure
Inscription à la newsletter