Video News Release: CNN Marketplace Africa programme interviews APO Group Founder & Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard

APO - 13/03/2020 16:45

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard made a guest appearance on CNN’s Marketplace Africa on Friday 6 March, 2020, where he discussed changing the international narrative of Africa through positive press. The interview, part of a regular Marketplace Africa segment called The Profit Point, was conducted by CNN’s Business Africa Correspondent Eleni Giokos […]

