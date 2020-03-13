More than 10 countries in Africa report COVID-19 cases
Video News Release: CNN Marketplace Africa programme interviews APO Group Founder & Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
APO - 13/03/2020 16:45
APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard made a guest appearance on CNN’s Marketplace Africa on Friday 6 March, 2020, where he discussed changing the international narrative of Africa through positive press. The interview, part of a regular Marketplace Africa segment called The Profit Point, was conducted by CNN’s Business Africa Correspondent Eleni Giokos […]
APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard made a guest appearanc...
APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard made a guest appearanc...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Articles similaires
République démocratique du Congo (RDC) : L’espoir de paix renait après la signature d’un accord avec un groupe armé en Ituri (Par Jean Tobie Okala)
Visa Exemption for Maldivians travelling to Morocco
Deux auditrices de justice française au Togo pour renforcer la coopération judiciaire
UE contribui no reforço da cadeia de valor do café
Inscription à la newsletter