Visa Exemption for Maldivians travelling to Morocco

APO - 13/03/2020 06:57

Maldivian nationals travelling to the Kingdom of Morocco will be exempted from visa, effective from 13 March 2020. The visa exemption allows Maldivians holding valid Diplomatic, Official and Ordinary passports to enter and stay in the Kingdom of Morocco for a maximum period of thirty (30) days from the day of their entry. In accordance […]

