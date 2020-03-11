Young leaders from Canada, Fiji, Pakistan, Uganda win Commonwealth Youth Awards 2020

APO - 11/03/2020 20:36

Four outstanding young people have won Commonwealth Youth Awards for innovative projects that are delivering sustainable development in their countries. The awards recognise exceptional contributions by young people whose ventures are helping their countries achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The regional award winners are: – Africa and Europe: Brian Galabuzi Kakembo,… Read […]

